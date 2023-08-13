The ship, which is expected at 8am, was carrying in excess of 2,500 passengers over the weekend.
The arrival will surpass the previous record for arriving passengers onboard a cruise ship which was set on August 10, 2016 when the liner Rotterdam visited carrying 1,335 passengers.
Construction on the Nieuw Statendam started in 2016 with her maiden voyage taking place on December 5, 2018.
At 299 metres long and with a beam of 35 metres, the ship has a maximum capacity of 2,666 passengers and 1,053 crew.