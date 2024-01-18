The Isle of Man will play host to over 50 travel writers for the British Guild of Travel Writers annual general meeting (AGM) and convention in February.
The British Guild of Travel Writers is an association for travel media professionals in the UK, with a membership that includes travel writers, photographers, bloggers and other media industry professionals.
The Guild, having previously visited destinations such as Malta, Tenerife, South Carolina and Poland, will be celebrating its 64th year in the island this year.
Visit Isle of Man won the bid to host the AGM and convention for 2024.
A spokesperson from Visit Isle of Man said: ‘This secures the opportunity for the Isle of Man to be highlighted among some of the most respected voices of the travel industry.
‘The Guild promotes excellence in travel journalism and plays a key role in shaping the narrative of the travel industry.
‘The partnership between the British Guild of Travel Writers and Visit Isle of Man will play a pivotal role in the agency’s objective of fostering growth in the island’s visitor economy, as outlined in the ten-year visitor economy strategy, “Our Island, Our Future”.’
Alongside the AGM, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday February 6, the five-day trip will include a gala dinner, all-Island tour, familiarisation trips and local experiences, covering history and heritage, wellness, food and drink, and eco-tourism.
Members of the Guild will also attend the launch event of the ‘Manx Menu’ campaign, a joint collaboration between Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man that aims to celebrate the diverse and innovative ecosystem of local food and drink businesses and producers.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘Hosting the AGM provides an excellent opportunity to enhance our brand visibility within the travel and tourism industry, showing that we are active participants and demonstrating our commitment to supporting and contributing to the growth of the sector.
‘We are confident that the Guild members will be captivated by the Isle of Man’s extraordinary natural beauty, rich culture and heritage, and warm hospitality.’
The British Guild of Travel Writers visit will be taking place from February 5 to February 9, with members either opting to stay for the full five days or choosing their preferred duration.