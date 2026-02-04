More than 6,000 ‘Pocket Hugs’ containing mental health support information are being handed out to secondary school pupils across the Isle of Man as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.
Each Pocket Hug includes a small card listing essential mental health contacts along with a bracelet.
The project has been months in the making and was made possible by a donation from the National Farmers Union. It has also been endorsed by Public Health Isle of Man.
Ed Space volunteer Shirley Cain said: ‘This project has been in the making for months and was only made possible thanks to a generous donation.
‘These cards may be small, but they carry a big message: help is always within reach.
‘Children might use the card to access support, which can give them the courage to speak to a family member, friend, or teacher. If we want to see big changes in mental health, we need to start with the next generation.’
The charity was set up in memory of Douglas man Eddie Joyce who sadly took his own life back in June 2024 at the age of 50.
As well as school initiatives, Ed Space runs weekly ‘no judgement’ coffee evenings across the island, offering informal support to people who may be struggling.
Volunteer Dan Dooley said the organisation, which is run by more than 50 volunteers, is focused on breaking the stigma around mental health.
‘We’re not professionals, we’re just people who want to make a difference,’ he said.
Ed Space also thanked staff at NFU and Zurich for helping to assemble the packs.