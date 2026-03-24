More than 70 serious incidents reviewed at Noble’s Hospital in the past three years were linked to errors or omissions by staff.
A total of 73 incidents have been examined by the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) Serious Incident Review Group during that period.
However, there has been a gradual fall in such incidents over the three years, with 28 recorded in 2023/24, 24 in 2024/25 and 21 in 2025/26.
The figures were released by DHSC Minister Claire Christian following a written Tynwald question from Juan Watterson, Rushen MHK and Speaker of the House of Keys.
Mr Watterson asked the minister how many incidents reported to the Serious Incident Review Group had been found to result from error or omission by staff at Noble's Hospital, and what the five most common themes were in each of the last three years.
Ms Christian said: ‘Over the past three years, 73 serious incidents reviewed by the Serious Incident Review Group were identified as being attributable to staff error or omission related to hospital care, which accounts for 0.014% of hospital admissions, appointments and attendances in the same period.’
The minister said the most common themes included care delivery, diagnosis and treatment issues, delays in treatment, accidents or injuries excluding falls, neonatal matters, self-harm or suicide, maternal or delivery cases, missing or absconded patients, scan and test results, and falls, slips or trips.
Mr Watterson also asked in a further written Tynwald question how many incidents had been reported to the review group regarding alleged delays in acting on test results.
Ms Christian replied: ‘Nine incidents were reported to the Serious Incident Review Group in the last three years relating to alleged delays in actioning test results.’
These were broken down as three incidents in 2023/24, four incidents in 2024/25 and two incidents in 2025/26.