A mobile food company who offered customers ‘seagull insurance’ says more than a dozen customers took advantage of the scheme.
The vendor said it had seen other eateries offer the insurance in the UK and felt it was a great idea.
The deal has now been put on hold for the winter period but Hawkins chief operating officer Charlie Smith says it was a great success.
She said: ‘The response was fantastic and we had 13 “policies” taken out since we launched in August.
‘Thankfully, no policies were redeemed which was quite surprising since we were in prime gull territory on Douglas Prom for last two months of the season.
‘In hindsight, we would have loved to have launched the initiative during the peak of summer when the truck was out at all the events but now we have moved into bricks and mortar for the winter, we have suspended the policy till next year.’
Hawkins BBQ said it would donate the money raised from the policies to Manx Wildlife Trust. But the food outlet has decided to donate more than the amount raised.
Charlie explained: ‘We are in talks with Manx Wildlife Trust and have agreed to donate £100 from Hawkins BBQ.
‘We are in the process of setting up a conservation day with the charity where we will hand over the money and plant some trees.’
The move by Hawkins BBQ had been prompted by gulls becoming bolder and it is becoming a more common site to see gulls swoop down and grab a bag of chips or fly off with the vanilla scoop.
Posting on social media back in the summer, Hawkins BBQ said: ‘I think it’s fair to say that many on the island have had one or two (traumatic) experiences with the islands enthusiastic seagulls - whether it’s being swooped on walking down Strand Street or attacked eating ice cream/gelato, we might have something for you!
‘Introducing the island’s first Manx Seagull Insurance! We recently saw the idea flourish across so we decided it’s a must for foodies here!’
We should have sympathy for our gull species which have been resorting to scavenging on human food due to loss of natural spaces and depleting fish stocks. This has led to many seaside towns warning people not to feed the gulls.
Seagulls is a generic term - not much liked by birders – with species including herring, black-backed and common gulls.
Scientists say what's thought of as nuisance behaviour is actually a sign of the gulls’ smartness and social learning skills. They may appear to be everywhere but gulls are actually a protected species due to dwindling numbers.