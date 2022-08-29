More tributes paid to Major Wilson
More tributes have been paid to Major Charles Wilson after his death last week at the age of 78.
A military man through and through, Major Wilson’s career included time with the Lancashire Fusiliers TA, where he became a platoon commander and the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.
Major Wilson settled on the island with his wife, Manx-born Ann.
After the couple met in Germany, they married in St George’s Church, making Douglas their home.
Even in retirement Major Wilson had a very active life on the island, which saw him represent veterans and take on the challenge to ensure the over 75s continued to receive free TV licences.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said Major Wilson was a ‘man of integrity and principle’ and a ‘highly respected figure in our community and beyond’.
He added: ‘Charles enriched island life and touched so many through his work and the causes he championed.
‘Selfless and driven, Charles was proud to call the Isle of Man his home. The island has lost a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with Charles’s wife Ann and his family at this difficult time.’
Major Wilson took on a leadership role within the community, helping to organise both charitable and civic events.
From being honorary colonel of the Isle of Man Cadet Force to chairing the Manx branch of the Royal British Legion and playing a leading role in the annual Poppy Appeal, which has seen the island win the Poppy Appeal trophy on 42 occasions, Major Wilson worked tirelessly to ensure that the past sacrifices are never forgotten.
Diane Kelsey MLC, the Isle of Man’s Armed Forces Champion, said: ‘Charles was a true champion of the armed forces community on the island and will be sorely missed by everyone.’
As well as Mrs Kelsey’s words, branches of the island’s legions have shared their own tributes to Major Wilson.
Among those paying tribute, RBL’s Douglas branch said: ‘Such an amazing gentleman. Charles, you will be sorely missed by many on, and off, the island. RIP sir!’
The Manx Legion Club added: ‘Very sad news our President Major Charles Wilson has passed away. RIP Sir, thinking of your wife Ann and family at this sad time and thanking you for the support shown over the years.’
And the 1st Manx Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets said: ‘He was a supporter and friend of the Squadron for many years and our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends.’
The Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson, said: ‘Charles will be missed by everyone in the armed forces community, as a man of great energy, enthusiasm and personal dedication. My thoughts are with Ann and the family at this time.’
Major Wilson also took on a number of civic roles, chairing the Armed Forces Day Committee between November 2017 and February 2021, as well as being a member of the Public Services Commission between 2007 and 2021.
He was also a key voice in the campaign for ensuring the over 75s continued to receive free TV licences, outlining how important access to TV was to some people. Tynwald did eventually agree to stick to its previously declared position and support the continuation of free licences.
Even during the pandemic, Major Wilson’s role as a community was seen.
With many of us locked down and stuck at home, he appeared during a Covid briefing to speak of the way our community came together, with special reference to the RBL and how it was supporting veterans across the island.
In recognition of his service to the Isle of Man, armed forces personnel, veterans, and military charities, Major Wilson was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence.
Deputy chairman Trudi Williamson said Major Wilson was a ‘role model to others, a strong leader, a man of great integrity and an exceptional family man’.
