An amber weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the island.
The warning – in place from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday - urges people to ’be prepared with a risk of severe weather causing some disruption and damage in places’.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued the warning due to the amount of rain that could fall in such a short space of time.
A Met Office spokeswoman said: ‘A band of rain will spread across the island from the west today, with the rain becoming persistent and heavy for a time later this afternoon and this evening.
‘Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 15-30mm quite widely across the island but with a risk of 30-50mm possible over higher ground.
‘This amount of rain falling in a relatively short period of time will create difficult driving conditions with standing water developing on the islands roads as well as a risk of localised flooding in prone locations, particularly where any drains become blocked from fallen leaves.
‘The rain will clear later this evening leaving the rest of the night mostly dry.’
Western parts of the British Isles are being hit by the heavy band of rain while other parts will remain pleasantly dry and sunny.
Temperatures on the island will reach 14C on Saturday, Sunday is set to be much drier with only isolated showers with sunny intervals and highs of 16C.
