Work starts on the resurfacing of Victoria Street, Douglas, tonight (Wednesday).
The road will close to through traffic from 6.30pm.
Traffic will be diverted from Market Street up towards Prospect Hill (reversing the normal flow of traffic).
The Department of Infrastructure hops that the road will reopen (albeit with a temporary surface) and normal traffic flows reinstated late on, on Wednesday evening.
The DoI said: 'We will issue an update on progress on this scheme later in the week.
'Please note hat although there is a temporary order in place for daily night time closures up to May 3 this order won't need to be utilised at every stage of the planned works.
'Where a closure is in place it will be clearly signposted with diversion routes.
'While resurfacing is being undertaken at the top of Victoria Street the taxi rank will be temporarily re-sited to the bottom of the street.
'The loading bay below the Duke Street junction will be available whilst works at the top of the street are underway.'