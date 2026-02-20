Port Erin railway station is missing its belfy.
The decorative roof feature, installed when then station was renovated a decade ago, has been removed for safety reasons.
The issue was discovered when the roof stated leaking and the fibreglass base of the ornamental belfry was found to be rotten.
It has been taken away for repairs.
Trevor Wilson , property manager at the Department of Infrastructure, who was overseeing the operation on Friday morning, said: ‘There was a report of water ingress and when we went up to check we found out that due to decay in some of the base it was structurally unsound.
‘So the best course of action was to remove it for the safety of members of the public.
‘It was put in place 10 years ago when the renovations took place. The original belfry went years ago and it had been capped off with lead.’
He said it was quite a tricky operation but his team were ‘used to such things’.