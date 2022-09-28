Mostly dry and bright
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
An isolated shower is still possible today but most places will remain dry, with bright and sunny intervals. Temperatures reaching up to 15°C at best, in the light to moderate north to northwest wind.
The north to northwest wind will increase fresh to strong this evening, and a few showers may affect the island for a time tonight. Minimum temperature near to 9°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be mainly fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells. The moderate to fresh north to northeast wind will fall light to moderate, with highs of 16 or possibly 17°C.
Wet and windy on Friday, with a strong to gale force south to southwest wind and persistent and heavy rain, which will clear to showers later in the afternoon or evening as the wind turns to the west or southwest and eases slightly. Top temperature around 16°C.
Sunrise: 7:14am Today Sunset: 7:03pm Today
