The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Another mostly dry but cloudy day today with a moderate or fresh southwest wind, and maximum temperatures around 11°C. Then with some rain developing later this evening and at first tonight.
Outlook
Rain will clear around dawn on Wednesday to leave a bright day with sunny intervals and scattered showers, wintry over the hills, temperatures only around 7°C with a brisk northwest wind.
Dry with lengthy sunny spells for Thursday, light to moderate north-westerly winds and top temperatures of 8°C.
Sunrise: 7:27am
Sunset: 5:39pm