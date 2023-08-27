Mostly cloudy but largely dry today, there may be some brighter intervals at times before some patchy rain or drizzle develops later this afternoon and evening. Moderate to fresh northwest winds will fall light for a time this afternoon, temperatures 17C.
A brighter day generally tomorrow with some sunshine and perhaps the odd shower, moderate to fresh northwest winds will fall light during the day, temperatures up to 18C
Outlook
Sunny intervals and scattered showers on Tuesday, moderate westerly winds and temperatures up to 17C.
Sunrise: 6:17am
Sunset: 8:22pm