A mother has pledged to raise money for a lifeline charity that helped support her through the devastating loss of her stillborn daughter.
Ali Mellor was only 29 when she lost her daughter, Belle, 13 years ago.
The 42-year-old mum from Ramsey contacted a midwife at Noble’s Hospital after feeling unwell at 36 weeks pregnant.
Tragically, after undergoing tests, doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat. It was later confirmed that she had lost her baby.
Struggling to cope with her grief, Ali was signposted to the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS), an organisation dedicated to supporting those affected by the loss of an infant.
The charity supported Ali during her grieving process with tools, reading materials, and booklets, while coordinating with the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit and keeping Ali and her midwives informed about SANDS' support
Despite the passage of time, Ali remains deeply grateful for the support she received and is determined to give back.
Now a competitive skateboarder and coach, she is organising a sponsored skate in Douglas on what would have been Belle’s 13th birthday.
Ali was already a mother when she was pregnant with Belle, juggling pregnancy while raising a toddler.
Reflecting on that time, she said: 'I had a toddler who was told that a baby was arriving, that they were going to be a big brother - and then suddenly, there was nothing. We were dealing with something huge and inconsolable.'
Since receiving help from SANDS, Ali has made a conscious effort to break the stigma surrounding discussions of stillbirth and miscarriage.
'I hope to do more for SANDS—to raise awareness for stillbirths and miscarriages, to encourage understanding, and to make sure people know they’re not alone. People do care if you're suffering or grieving.'
'Unfortunately, it's very common. I want to break down the stereotype of brushing it under the carpet—pretending it doesn’t happen, and that you shouldn't talk about it.'
Ali praised the care at Jane Crookall Maternity Ward, thanking the midwives who guided her through Belle’s birth and supported her afterward.
They also introduced her to SANDS, which became a crucial source of comfort.
Thirteen years on, Ali continues to honour and remember her daughter.
'Now that I've dealt with that, I feel I can handle anything life throws at me. It made me incredibly strong and resilient, and I have Belle to thank for that. It's not something I would wish on anybody else.'
'One thing I am grateful for is that she gave me the resilience and strength to carry on. And I was very lucky - I had two more rainbow babies after her. Things do change 100%.'
Ali’s fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 22, starting at the Bottleneck Car Park.
The event is open to people from all walks of like, not just skateboarders, and those who attend are invited to walk, skate, scooter, or even dance along the promenade route at their open pace.
Donations can be made on the day or through an online fundraiser at https://edge.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ali-mellor.
For more information regarding donating or schedules, Ali can be contacted through her Facebook page, 'Gal Skate'.