Local motorcycle club members and friends from further afield have collected £5,000 to help support Hospice Isle of Man, following the death of a well-known biker.
He was a member of the Harley Davidson Club, Black Bush Connexion Motorcycle Club and the island’s Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club.
Many made special journeys from Switzerland, Germany and Holland to attend his funeral at Douglas crematorium on February 19.
Robert was born in Breda Netherlands, growing up in Steenwijk and studying at the Nautical College in Vlesssingen to become a marine engineer.
He fell in love with Harley Davidson motorbikes in 1977 and became a member of the Harley Davidson Club, Breda.
Working as a marine engineer, he sailed around the world many times and loved the job and travel.
After finishing at sea, he started work at Dupont in Dordrecht. Then in 1993 he became a member of Black Bush Connexion Holland Motorcycle Club.
A 2002 trip with Black Bush Connexion Holland was to the Isle of Man and although he had short stays in France and the UK, he made the island his home.
In 2003 he became an ‘honorary’ member of the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club, gaining full membership in 2024.
He was diagnosed with cancer in February last year, and friends and club members helped him to stay at home in Ramsey until he was taken to hospital just before Christmas. He was transferred to Hospice Isle of Man in mid-January.
Club members and friends visited him daily while he was in hospice and were always impressed by the efforts of all the staff to maintain his dignity and comfort during his final weeks.
It is hoped that club members and local friends will present the £5,000 donation to Hospice on April 18.