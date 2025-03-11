A biker who rode under the influence of diazepam and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been sentenced to 120 hours community service.
Andrew Yan Hong Cheung admitted both offences, as well as having a provisional licence that had expired in 2012.
Magistrates banned the 38-year-old from the roads for two years, with an order to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped Cheung for routine check on Central Promenade in Douglas, on November 13.
He was riding a Yamaha YBR125 and checks found that his provisional licence had expired in November 2012.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and Cheung, who lives at Belmont Terrace in Douglas, was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which was sent to the UK for analysis, and later produced readings of 65 for benzoylecgonine, which has a legal limit of 50, and 575 for diazepam, which has a limit of 550.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and said that there had been no allegation relating to the standard of riding.
Cheung said that he had taken the drugs 36 hours prior to riding the bike, and had been using diazepam to self-medicate for a shoulder injury.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant had not used controlled substances since his arrest.
The advocate said that Cheung had limited funds, as all his money was currently tied up in a start-up business.
A probation report said that, despite his shoulder injury, he would be capable of community service.
Cheung told probation that he had self-referred to Motiv8.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £40 per month.