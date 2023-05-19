A 30-year-old man has been fined £650 for driving without insurance.
Magistrates also endorsed Steven John Kelly’s licence with five penalty points after he admitted the offence.
A second charge, of failing to produce insurance, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police spoke to Kelly after he was driving a Vauxhall Corsa at Waterloo Road in Ramsey, on January 31.
He was given five days to produce his driving documents.
On February 3, he went to Ramsey police station and produced a driving licence but admitted that he had no insurance.
Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea, saying that there had been no evidence of bad driving, and that Kelly had co-operated fully with the police officers.
Kelly, who lives at Ballure Road, Ramsey, said that he had not been aware that he didn’t have insurance at the time of the offence and only realised after he had checked.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.