A motorist has been fined £750 for driving without insurance or a valid licence.
Kevin Anthony Myrie admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped Myrie while he was driving a Hyundai Tucson on February 18.
The 56-year-old was given five days to produce his driving documentation but, on February 21 at Peel police station, could only produce a provisional driving licence which had expired in February 2022 and an insurance certificate for the vehicle which only listed his partner’s name.
The court heard that Myrie, who lives at Queen Street, Peel, had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that he now held an up-to-date provisional licence.
Regarding the insurance offence, Ms Kinrade said that Myrie was insured to drive another family vehicle and had mistakenly believed that he was also covered to drive the Tucson.
Magistrates fined the defendant £650 for having no insurance and £100 for having no driving licence.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.