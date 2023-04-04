Darren Noel Dooley, aged 32, of Clifton Terrace, Douglas, has been fined £160 after admitting having no vehicle tax.
The offence was committed on January 3 when police found his Range Rover parked in a lane between Murray’s Road and Prince’s Avenue in Douglas.
Darren Dooley ()
The tax had expired in February 2022.
Dooley said that the vehicle had only been in the lane for 20 minutes, having previously been in a garage, when the police arrived, and that he had taxed it the next day.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.