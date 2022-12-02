A 22-year-old man has been fined £650 for driving without insurance.
Lewis Christian admitted the offence and also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the magistrates’ court that Christian, who lives at Tromode Road, Douglas, was driving a Ford Fiesta on August 26.
Checks revealed that his vehicle tax had expired in June 2022 and he was given a fixed penalty notice for that.
He was given five days to produce insurance but failed to do so.
Police went to his home on September 5 and he said that he had no insurance.
On September 7, he handed in a certificate but it had a start date of September 5.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that Christian was not good with paperwork and had not realised his insurance policy had expired.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per month.