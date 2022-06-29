Six new charge points for EVs in the island’s capital

Douglas Borough Council and Manx Utilities have collaborated on the installation of six Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points at Shaw’s Brow Car Park.

The six charging points, which are located on the entrance level (level three) of the car park, have been converted from disabled spaces to dual disabled and EV charging spaces.

The Council’s decision to convert the spaces from disabled only, to dual use, after a period of monitoring showed a lack of use. Five additional disabled spaces are located across the car park.

Councillor Falk Horning, chairman of the environmental services committee, said: ‘As the island works towards meeting its net-zero emission targets by 2050, more and more drivers are switching to low-emission and electric vehicles.

‘This change requires the support of local authorities to ensure that a sufficient charging infrastructure is in place, particularly within the capital, which sees a significant amount of inbound traffic throughout the week.

‘Given the location of Shaw’s Brow, the council also hopes that additional EV points within central Douglas will have a positive impact on local trade.

‘As the ownership and use of electric cars increases, EV drivers are likely to choose to go shopping where charging infrastructure is most prevalent. To use the spaces, drivers must either be displaying a blue badge or be actively charging their vehicle.

‘The car park tariff is as standard, although disabled drivers can register at the Town Hall to receive their first hour free of charge.’