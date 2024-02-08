The Mountain Road, Tholt-E-Will Road and Beinn-Y-Phott Road have all been closed due to ‘hazardous’ weather conditions.
The Isle of Man Constabulary have stated that these areas are therefore ‘unsafe to use’.
The Creg Ny Baa public house is still accessible from Douglas, while Victory Cafe will not be accessible.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has also warned people to approach the Sloc with caution, due to ‘reports of large snow build up’. The DOI are aware of the issue and are set to attend the area.
The latest amber weather warning (issued between the hours of 5am and 11pm today) stated: ‘An area of rain, sleet and snow will affect the island this morning before tending to peter out later in the evening.
‘In addition, strong to gale force easterly winds will develop with gusts up to 50-55mph possible.
‘Areas above around 800ft are most at risk of seeing significant accumulations of snow (5-10cm), with the possibility of 15-20cm above 1200ft.’