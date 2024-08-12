The Mountain Road will be closed between Ramsey and the Creg-ny-Baa for the next three evenings.
The closures come as the Department of Infrastructure completes the verge maintenance work they began last week.
A spokesperson for the Department’s highways division said: ‘The Department is to close the A18 Mountain Road from Ramsey to the Creg ny Baa from 6.30pm until no later than 10pm for the next three evenings (Monday to Wednesday, August 14) in order to complete verge maintenance work that was started last week.
‘These closures are weather dependent.
‘If visibility becomes too poor on any given evening the road will remain open.
‘Please note that the Creg Ny Baa is accessible from Douglas, Onchan and Lonan directions throughout.’