For the best part of a century White City loomed over Douglas Bay from Onchan Head.
The fairground attraction was built in 1897 when tourism in the island was really booming with the large Hollywood-style writing sign-posting the site.
By 1909 the iconic rolo coaster was built which dominated the area and was made of wood. When the figure of eight structure began to rot, they replaced it with metal scaffolding which created a rattling noise - perhaps adding to the adrenalin – not something that would pass health and safety standards these days!
Pam Maitland told Media IOM: ‘I lived round the corner from White City in the 50/60s. The clattering of the roller coaster was full volume early to late summer. My dad took me on it for the first (and only) time when I was about eight years old. I found it utterly terrifying and have never been on another roller coaster since then!’
At various points over the years, there have been dodgems, ghost trains, house of horrors, karting and a boating lake.
But the colour of rolo coaster in 1974 was the beginning of the end for White City. The ride was finally deemed unsafe and replaced by the big blue bumpy slide which did prove popular but it was not enough to halt the attraction’s demise.
By the 1980s, White City was beginning to look tired and a little dilapidated. Its popularity was waning.
While people have fond memories of flying down the slide on the prickly coconut mats, wandering through the House of Horrors or riding the dodgems with the plastic policeman watching over them, the magic was disappearing.
White City finally closed in 1987. For a while, the area was utilised by a BMX racing club before being given over to redevelopment in the 1990s. There is little evidence left of White City with the cite now home to a housing estate with block of apartments with detached homes.
Take a look at some old photos of White City which may spark some fond memories with thanks to the Manx Nostalgia site for allowing us to use their photos supplied by the likes of Neil Harrison and John Caley McBride.