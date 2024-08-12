It has been a record-breaking season for cruise passengers visiting the island.
Almost 20,000 passengers have now visited the island this summer which surpasses the previous record by around 2,000 with several more cruise ships still set to visit.
Another record was broken on Saturday with the most cruise passengers visiting the island in just one day with almost 3,000.
Posting on online, Cruise Isle of Man said: ‘What a day, today (Saturday) didn't just break one of our records, it broke two.
‘The arrival of Holland America Line's Rotterdam for her second visit of the year was greeted by sunshine and after the ship was forced to miss its last call, a fabulous atmosphere from the guests coming ashore.
‘Record number one was broken with the 2,724 passengers arriving setting the new record for the most passengers to arrive in one day.
‘Record number two has broken the record for the most cruise passengers to visit the Isle of Man in one year, with the total now standing at 19,282 passengers eclipsing the previous record of 17,933 set in 2023.
‘The new record is expected to continue to be broken as Cruise Isle of Man still have ten more visits booked for the 2024 season.
‘We would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to all the local agencies that come together to make these cruise days happen. Not everyone is front line or visible on the day, but without them these days could not happen.’
The 20,000 passenger barrier could have been broken on Monday with the visit of the cruise ship Nautica, but the vessel had to cancel last minute.
However, with nine ships still due, it is thought the 20,000 figure will be reached soon enough.