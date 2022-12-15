The Mountain Road has re-opened, having been closed because of snow and ice since the weekend.
The Tholt-y-Will Road and the Beinn Y Phott Road are still not in a condition to re-open to the general public. The closures on these roads will be extended to midday tomorrow (Friday).
The Victory Cafe, which had to close because of the road closure, will reopen tomorrow (Friday, December 16).
Elsewhere, the Shoulder Road from the Castletown Road to the Round Table is open as is the Ronague Road to the Round Table.
Ballakillowey Road to Roundtable remains closed as is the Dalby to Round Table road.