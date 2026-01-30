The A18 Mountain Road has now re-opened following snow-ploughing efforts from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed on Friday morning that it had shut in the early hours due to ‘heavy snow and strong winds’.
However, as of 12.30pm, the Mountain Road is now open again.
A spokesperson from the DoI commented: ‘The Department has had staff on scene all morning snow ploughing and re-salting the carriageway, and conditions have improved.
‘Please drive carefully; while some snow remains, it is expected that it will now dissipate quite quickly.’