The Mountain Road remains shut this morning after snow and freezing temperatures hit the island overnight.
Police closed the A18 road shortly after midnight as conditions deteriorated on the higher ground, and have confirmed the route will not reopen before at least 9am.
In an update issued at 7.30am, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Road will remain closed until at least 9am. Winter is here!’
The police’s original statement overnight said: ‘The entirety of the A18 Mountain Road is now closed due to the current snow and freezing temperatures. This will be reassessed at 7.30am.
‘The forecast overnight may lead to icy patches around the island in the morning. Please allow extra time for your journey and drive to the conditions.’
Officers are warning motorists that icy patches may be present on roads across the island, and are urging drivers to take extra care, adjust their speed and allow additional time for journeys.
The closure is already having an impact on rush hour travel.
Bus Vannin says heavy traffic is building on lower routes as vehicles are diverted away from the Mountain Road.
‘A spokesperson said: ‘Due to the Mountain Road being closed we are experiencing heavy traffic on the lower roads. Some services are subject to delays. We apologise for any inconvenience.’
Further updates are expected later this morning as conditions are reassessed.