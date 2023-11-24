The Isle of Man Constabulary has closed the Mountain Road for the night following a road traffic collision.
The force say due to it being 'exceptionally icy' the road will be closed from the Creg Ny Baa through to Barrule Park, Ramsey.
Officers are dealing with an incident and have closed the road due to 'exceptionally icy conditions'
