The Mountain Road will be closed between Ramsey and Creg Ny Baa from 10am today.
It's due to a pothole that's appeared at the 33rd Milestone (near Keppel Gate), which the Department of Infrastructure has said is 'probably as a result of the freeze/thaw effect of last week's weather'. This will be repaired.
The DoI has said this will last until no later than midday.
Its team will also be dealing with a new drainage issue on the Veranda which has led to an issue of standing water over the past two days.
Both the Creg Ny Baa and Victory Cafe Isle of Man are open as usual. People can use the Tholt Y Will Road with access available past the Mountain Railway Station.