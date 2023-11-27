The A18 Mountain Road will close between Ramsey and the Bungalow for urgent drainage works tomorrow (Tuesday) after water on the carriageway caused ice to form on Friday night.
Speaking about the closure between 9.30am until no later than 3.30pm, a Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'We will have a team undertaking works in the vicinity of "Casey’s" just north of the Veranda/Black Hut.
'The team will seek to resolve the continuing issue of water running across the carriageway at this location.
'The work being done is intended to counter the necessity of closing the road in the future because of this particular issue.
'The road from the Creg-ny-Baa to the Bungalow and the Tholt-y-Will Road will remain open to the public throughout. P
'Please note that access to the Creg Ny Baa Hotel remains available via Hillberry/Douglas, The Creg Ny Baa Back Road, Brandywell Road and Tholt Y Will Road.'