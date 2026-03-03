The Mountain Road is set to close for 10 days next month to allow the Department of Infrastructure to carry out preparatory works ahead of the TT.
The closure will be in effect for 24 hours a day from 9.30am on Tuesday, April 7 until 3.30pm on Friday, April 17.
Planned works include minor resurfacing works, repairs and reconstruction of damaged roadside walls, and tree felling, with the programme intended to ensure the route is ready for TT traffic.
A contingency period has been scheduled from Friday, April 17 to Thursday, April 23 to accommodate any potential weather-related or operational delays.
Without delays, the road is set to re-open again on Friday, April 17 at 3.30pm.