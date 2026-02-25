Changes to the political memberships of Isle of Man Government departments have been agreed by the Council of Ministers.
Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh is to join the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA)
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘I am delighted that Mr Wannenburgh, Mr Peters and Mrs Morphet have accepted these roles.
‘Serving in departments and boards is a way for members to make a valuable contribution to our island community. I am grateful to those who have stepped forward to serve.’
The changes were announced by the Isle of Man Government last week and took effect immediately.