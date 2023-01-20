The Department of Infrastructure has announced plans to close the Mountain Road from Ramsey to Douglas for maintenance throughout most of April.
The work will be carried out in stages and includes: Resurfacing the section of road between Ramsey Waterworks and below the Gooseneck; drainage work and resurfacing at Windy Corner; excavation of blocked drainage culverts and installation of a new piped drainage system across the carriageway at the 32nd Milestone, and annual preparative works ahead of the TT Races.
Ramsey Commissioners acknowledged that the work is necessary at this month’s board meeting, but also said the work would cause considerable disruption for commuters and other road users.
The authority has written to the DoI asking that closures be minimised.
As previously, the town library in the town hall will be advertised as an alternative ‘office space’ for commuters during this period.