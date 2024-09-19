Do dogs have regional accents?
It’s a question that has intrigued researchers for decades and while it’s difficult to be absolutely conclusive, it would seem that the answer is ‘yes’.
For instance, studies have shown that puppies from different parts of the country tend to pick up different vocalisations from their mothers; and adult dogs have also been observed making subtle changes to their bark when they move to a new location.
Other factors are at play, though, such as a dog’s breed and temperament.
And, very importantly, dogs may be mimicking their owner’s accent which means a change of location will have less of an impact.
Dogs also have their own ‘languages’, and ways of vocalising their feelings or intentions, backed up by the use of body language and scent. Whilst they may not be able to carry out a conversation in the way humans can, they are experts at reading and responding both to the communication cues of other dogs and those of their owners.
A dog’s use of non-verbal body language can lead to lots of human dog misunderstanding.
Take tail-wagging for example. Most people associate a wagging tail with a happy dog, but that’s not always the case.
A wagging tail indicates that the dog is emotionally aroused, but this could be due to a range of factors from happiness to frustration, even fear.
The speed and direction of the wag are important – a long, slow side-to-side sweep that moves the whole body is a sign that the dog is relaxed and content; but a fast, twitchy wag can indicate that the dog’s emotions are negative ones.
And, believe it or not, studies have shown that a dog tends to wag its tail more to the right when they are feeling positive, and a ‘helicopter’ (round and round) wag is also a good sign; but a tail wagging mainly to the left could be an indication that a dog is not happy.
The position of a dog’s tail relative to the ground can also communicate their mood.
Essentially, the higher the tail the more confident and assertive the dog is feeling, possibly even aggressive, but a tail pointing down is a sign of fear or stress.
Of course, some breeds have very distinctive tail positions that can limit their use as a communication device – pugs and chow chows, for example, have tails that naturally curl over their backs.
A dog yawning is another use of body language that people often misinterpret – people yawn when they are tired or bored, but dogs yawn when they’re stressed.
Yawning at your dog could help them in a tense situation, such as a trip to the vets, because just as yawns are contagious in people dogs can ‘catch’ them too.
And don’t mistake a dog avoiding eye contact with you as a sign that they are ignoring you. Looking away indicates that a dog is expressing discomfort.
Dexter, the two-year-old German wirehaired pointer is still looking for his perfect home.
He was born in Greece and so has had to learn a new language now that he’s in the Isle of Man.
He’s a great, very communicative and active dog, but he had a bad experience with another dog in a previous home and so he can be unpredictable when he meets other dogs.
He will need to be the only pet in an adult household, with an owner(s) who are strong enough to hold him when out on walks. We’re confident that his reactivity towards other dogs will lessen over time as Dexter becomes better socialised.