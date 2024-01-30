The always popular CAMRA Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival dates have been confirmed by organisers.
It will be held between Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13 at the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
In its 11th year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Isle of Man branch are aiming to build on the huge success of previous events, where over 2,000 visitors annually enjoy the large selection of real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer.
CAMRA is a voluntary consumer organisation that promotes real ale, cider, perry and traditional British pubs and clubs.
This year there will be 120 real ales from around the UK, plus locally produced beers and a large variety of alcoholic beverages.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘In short, there will be something on offer to suit all tastes and palates'.
Advocates Humphrey and Helfrich are once again the main sponsors of the festival.
Organisers added that their continued generous support allows them to keep the ticket prices for each session to an affordable level.
Tickets will be available in advance from the Villa Gaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal and online. They will also be available on the day.
For further details on the event, you can visit the festival website www.iombeerfestival.com or follow updates on Facebook and Twitter.