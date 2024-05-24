If you were walking through Strand Street yesterday you may have smelt the aroma of freshly baked pies and pasties.
That smell marks the return of Lee and Helen Morgan’s latest journey.
The couple, known for their beloved Morgan’s Pies that closed in September last year, have embarked on a new venture, bringing their signature pies and a variety of bakery delights directly to the public.
Lee, the driving force behind this new bakery, decided to take a different approach after the closure of the award-winning Morgan’s Pies.
Previously, the business operated from two units in South Quay Industrial Estate, selling to wholesalers and various shops.
The unexpected closure left many customers disappointed, as Morgan’s Pies had become a staple for many.
The decision to re-enter the bakery scene came after an attempt to sell the business last year.
Lee and Helen announced their intention to sell in July, hoping to finalise a deal by September or October.
However, with no sale materialising, the couple decided to pivot and open Morgan’s Bakery, providing a direct-to-consumer experience in the heart of Douglas.
Lee shared his reflections on the journey. ‘It was high costs in terms of electricity and staff and stuff like that.
‘When you’re the owner, it kind of you take the fall for everything.
‘I mean, we did it for six years. It was successful. But I was pretty tired after six years, to be honest.
Their new bakery is now open from 7.30am each day until stocks run out, and focuses on offering a more manageable and personal business model.
Lee’s mum Helen, formerly of Muffin’s cake shop in Peel, has joined the venture, lending her expertise in creating delicious cakes.
But despite her help, the bakery remains largely a one-man operation.
Lee told the Examiner that he tried his hand at a typical 9 to 5 job after closing Morgan’s Pies but found himself longing for a new challenge.
He said: ‘I got a job at Coin Corner as as an operations manager, and it was great company.
‘It was really good, but the nine to five thing - I didn't fit back into it as I thought I would.
‘I kind of couldn't see myself carrying on doing it.
‘So I thought I might as well just stop messing people around. So then it was what do I do?’
He explained that they had looked at the exact shop in Strand Street when running Morgan’s Pies, but Covid hit and it didn’t work out, but they were desperate to capture the foot traffic from people visiting shops in Douglas
He said: ‘Strand Street is obviously the busiest street in the island.
‘So if you’re going to do a straight-to-public venture, then that’s where you need to be.’
The majority of Morgan’s Bakery’s goods will come from locally sourced Manx produce.
And customers will be delighted to find all the old favourites back on the menu, including the famous beef curry pie, cheese and onion pie and even the vegan pie.
‘I wasn’t going to make a vegan one again, but people have been in touch demanding its return’ Lee explained.
One of Lee’s primary motivations for opening Morgan’s Bakery was the desire for a more contained business operation. He expressed no interest in expanding beyond the current model, emphasising the benefits of a more controllable venture.
‘The whole point of it is to be smaller and more containable than having to fulfil suppliers and customers,’ he said.
The timing of the bakery’s opening is particularly significant, as it coincides with the start of TT fortnight, a period that brings a surge of visitors to the Isle of Man.
Lee was determined to have Morgan’s Bakery ready for this important event, ensuring that both locals and tourists can enjoy his renowned pies and pastries during the festival.