A fundraiser has been launched to provide respite care for a well-known mental health nurse who suffered life-changing injuries after a fall down the stairs.
Steve Hobbs, from Colby, broke a disc in his neck in November 2022 and required treatment in the UK. He was left mostly paralysed from the shoulders down and has since needed round-the-clock care.
His daughter, Jules Hobbs Bott, has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for respite care for him and his wife, Jan. She hopes to cover at least two weeks of specialist care, ensuring Steve receives the support he needs while Jan takes time to restore her own health.
She said: ‘My dad has given so much to others over his career - teaching, supporting, and inspiring people across the Isle of Man. Now it’s our turn to give back to him.’
Steve spent almost 40 years working in mental health services on the island, including adult trauma, community services, inpatient care and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). During that time he was involved in developing new approaches to care, mentoring colleagues and supporting patients at some of the most difficult points in their lives.
A registered mental health nurse, specialist nurse practitioner, non-medical prescriber and psychotherapist, he also founded SHINE Psychotherapies, offering workshops, training and one-to-one support. He was known for his commitment to tackling the stigma surrounding mental health and encouraging open conversations.
As a staff trainer and mental health first aid instructor, he delivered numerous training sessions across the island, equipping professionals and community members with the skills to recognise and support those in need. He also worked closely with schools, charities and local organisations to promote awareness and practical strategies for wellbeing.
Jules said: ‘His warmth, humour and creative teaching style made him a much-loved figure, and his influence continues to ripple across workplaces, communities and individuals who benefitted from his training.’
After more than a year in hospital, Steve has been cared for at home by his wife. Jules said: ‘While my parents have shown remarkable strength and resilience, after more than two years of daily caregiving, mum’s health has begun to suffer and she now urgently needs a period of rest and recovery.’
Jules, who runs the podcast Mental Wealth with Jules Hobbs, is dedicating the next few months to fundraising through her podcast, online classes and Patreon community. She said she hopes the campaign will not only raise money but also raise awareness of the challenges faced by families living with long-term disability and caring responsibilities.
The family hope the island’s community - many of whom will have known or worked alongside Steve - will join them in their efforts.
Shortly after Steve’s accident, colleague Lynn Merriman set up a JustGiving page to help his family cover medical costs.
Speaking at the time, she told Media IoM: ‘Knowing Steve as both a colleague and a friend, we know him to be kind, generous and supportive to others regardless of who they may be.
‘We were totally shocked and saddened to hear of his accident and were struck by how life can change so suddenly. We wanted to offer some sort of practical help and realised the far-reaching impact this would have on them.
‘Steve has played a huge role in developing and improving services all round, particularly in mental health first aid and suicide prevention. On an island the size of the Isle of Man, even if you don’t know Steve, there is a strong likelihood he has treated, supported or taught someone you know.’
Donations can be made via the family’s fundraising page at: www.gofundme.com/f/help-give-steve-jan-the-break-they-deserve
Jules will also share updates at: www.patreon.com/posts/welcome-to-steve-136541676.