Another local favourite is calling it a day as B&M’s Deli in Ramsey has announced it’ll be shutting up shop next month.
A sign in the window on St Paul’s Square broke the news earlier this week, confirming the sandwich spot will serve its final sarnies on Saturday, December 20.
The owners thanked their loyal customers for their support over the past three years, but it’s not goodbye completely, you’ll still be able to find them serving up the goods at Ramsey Farmers Market each week.
It’s yet another hospitality business confirming it’s shutting in recent weeks.
Gaia Coffee and Food To Go on Lord Street has announced it will be closing for good this Saturday (November 8).
Despite ‘significant interest in taking over the business’, Gaia said no agreement was reached with potential buyers.