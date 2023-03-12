The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Much milder today with highs of around 10°C but in fresh to strong southwest winds.
Dry at first this morning, but with the cloud thickening as outbreaks of rain arrive for the afternoon, which will then turn heavy at times during the evening & overnight.
Outlook
Outbreaks of rain continuing through much of Monday, then turning to sleet or snow in the evening, mainly over the hills, before clearing to wintry showers overnight.
Strong to near-gale force west to southwest winds turning northwest during the afternoon. Maximum temperature around 10°C.
Sunny intervals and blustery wintry showers on Tuesday, these carried through quickly on the strong northwest winds. Temperatures only up to 6°C at best but feeling colder than that in the winds. The showers then dying away later in the day or overnight as the winds back westerly.
Sunrise: 6:42am
Sunset: 6:16pm