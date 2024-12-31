The mum of a rider badly injured in a crash during the Southern 100 has posted a heartwarming photo.
Mary O’Carroll put the photo up of her with son Anthony in his hospital bed at Cork University Hospital on Christmas Day,
The two can be seen smiling as Anthony continues on his long road to recovery
Anthony, 27, from Ballyduff in County Kerry, was seriously injured when he crashed on the opening night of the racing on July 8, 2024 at Ballakeighan, near the start of the 4.25-mile circuit during the newcomers’ sighting laps.
The session was immediately red flagged as a result.
After the crash Anthony, who now lives in Australia, was taken to Noble’s Hospital and then immediately airlifted to Walton Centre for Neuroscience located in Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.
He remained in ICU at the hospital for some time where he remained unconscious but has since recovered enough to return to Ireland.
A gofundme page was set up shortly afterwards by a family friend on behalf of Anthony’s mother which has raised more than £60,000 to help with his rehabilitation.
The photo posted by Mary does not provide any update as such but the smiling photo shows the huge progress he has made in the last six months.
Anthony has undergone a number of surgeries after he suffered head trauma and a number of broken bones.
The page posted a message from Anthony’s parents back in August expressing their gratitude for all the support received.
They said: ‘We’re truly overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and thoughtfulness. It exceeded all our expectations and we’re beyond grateful.
‘Because of your generous donations we can stay by Anthony’s bedside to support him on his long road to recovery. Your kind gesture has significantly impacted us and we can’t thank you all enough.
‘May God bless you all for your generosity. Please keep us in your prayers, as we will with you all’
Although Anthony had insurance the gofundme page was set up to help with additional costs such as ‘certain medical needs’.
The post continues: ‘Anthony is a much loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and a valued member of his communities in Ireland, Australia and also the road racing community.
‘His family are known far and wide and are well respected in the motor trade. Anthony himself is a third generation motor mechanic.
‘Anthony always has a real zest for life, and his passion in life is his love for motorbikes which is always evident by his infectious smile and that famous smile we all want to see again.’