A rider badly injured in a crash during this year’s Southern 100 has had his first surgery and has ‘shown signs of response’ to his parents.
Anthony O’Carroll, 27, from Ballyduff County Kerry, was seriously injured when he crashed on the opening night of the racing on July 8 at Ballakeighan, near the start of the 4.25-mile circuit during the newcomers’ sighting laps.
The session was immediately red flagged as a result.
After the crash Anthony, who now lives in Australia, was taken to Noble’s Hospital and then immediately airlifted to Walton Centre for Neuroscience located in Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. He has remained in ICU at the hospital since the crash and has been unconscious.
A gofundme page was set up shortly afterwards by a family friend on behalf of Anthony’s mother which has raised more than £40,000to help with his rehabilitation.
The page has now provided an update on Anthony’s progress and a message from his family thanking everyone for their support.
The post says: ‘We’re delighted to say that Anthony had his first surgery of many this week, it was a pretty invasive surgery and as a brain trauma patient even more challenging for him.
‘Even though the surgery went well, unfortunately Anthony himself has become quite unwell since his surgery and is being treated for an infection at present.
‘To end on a positive note, Anthony has shown slight signs of response to his parents at times, that shows us again his competitive streak comes to light, and he is fighting his way back to us.’
The page also posted a message from Anthony’s parents who have expressed their gratitude for all the support received.
They said: ‘We’re truly overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and thoughtfulness. It exceeded all our expectations and we’re beyond grateful.
‘Because of your generous donations we can stay by Anthony’s bedside to support him on his long road to recovery. Your kind gesture has significantly impacted us and we can’t thank you all enough.
‘May God bless you all for your generosity. Please keep us in your prayers, as we will with you all’
Although Anthony had insurance the gofundme page was set up to help with additional costs such as ‘certain medical needs’.
In a previous post, the page organiser said: ‘[Anthony suffered] many broken bones which will require many surgical procedures in the future. More seriously Anthony suffered a significant head trauma.’
Anthony’s parents flew from Ireland to be by his side during his recovery.
The post continues: ‘Anthony is a much loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and a valued member of his communities in Ireland, Australia and also the road racing community.
‘His family are known far and wide and are well respected in the motor trade. Anthony himself is a third generation motor mechanic.
‘Anthony always has a real zest for life, and his passion in life is his love for motorbikes which is always evident by his infectious smile and that famous smile we all want to see again.’