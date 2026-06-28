The organisers of a four-day Supercar tour visiting the island this weekend have released a statement following a crash near the Creg-ny-Baa on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Petrolheadonism posted an update on social media after the incident that involved two vehicles.
It read: ‘Following an incident at 3.40pm on June 28, our immediate thoughts are with those involved.
‘We are incredibly relieved to confirm that occupants of both the participating supercar and the non-participant vehicle are safe, with no serious injuries reported.
‘Initial accounts, heavily corroborated by independent witness testimonies, unequivocally indicate that blameworthiness does not rest with the supercar driver.
‘A formal investigation is currently being undertaken by the Isle of Man Constabulary.
‘We respectfully request that individuals refrain from making uninformed or adverse comments online while the police finalise their report.’
The road was shut for several hours while the incident was dealt with, emergency services confirming one of the vehicles involved had rolled.
The fire service confirmed everyone involved escaped without serious injury.