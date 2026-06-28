Emergency services have confirmed that a crash on the Mountain Road earlier this afternoon involved two vehicles, with one rolling over.
The incident happened at around 3.45pm on the A18 between the Creg Ny Baa Back Road and the Hillberry/Ballacottier junction.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said Douglas crews were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room following reports of the collision.
Crews provided first aid and assisted colleagues from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service before making both vehicles safe.
The fire service said everyone involved escaped without serious injury.
Earlier, the Isle of Man Constabulary urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes while emergency services dealt with the incident.
In an update issued at around 6pm, police confirmed the scene had been cleared and the Mountain Road had reopened.
No further details about the cause of the collision have been released.