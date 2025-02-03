A disabled mum says she has been forced to live most of her life in one room for more than a year due to building delays at her new home.
Mandy Quilliam says she is now ‘desperate’ for her family life back after being stuck for months in a house that cannot meet her needs.
Back in June 2023, the 45-year-old says she was given the devastating news that she would never walk again after developing Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS).
PPMS is a degenerative disease which attacks the central nervous system and disrupts the flow of information within the brain and the body.
Weeks after her diagnosis, social housing tenant Ms Quilliam was told by the government that she would be given one of six new-build bungalows in Royal Park to rent when the property was adapted to cater for her mobility issues.
But months after the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) told her that work to adapt her new property would be completed, Mandy says she is still confined to the bottom floor of her home, depending on her partner and children to help her to the bathroom and kitchen.
The DoI admitted the project has taken longer than anticipated due to a lack of specialised items available, but said the department were on track to complete the work by the summer
‘My general wellbeing has taken a massive hit, and I often feel stressed and depressed,’ Mandy said.
‘My partner leaves for work early, and I am not able to wake my two children up for school.
‘I have friends and my mum helping with this when they can, but not being able to assist my children in this way is adding to my emotional distress.’
Mandy says her current home presents severe challenges to someone with mobility issues.
A hospital bed and air mattress have been set up in the living room, leaving space for only one sofa and minimal family seating.
She is unable to use the stairs, eliminating access to her upstairs bedroom and bathroom.
‘A stair lift was considered but ruled out,’ Mandy said, ‘because of the difficulty of transferring from my scooter to the stair lift and the unpredictable spasms I experience in my legs.
‘As a result, I am no longer able to use my bedroom or bathroom.’
Her attempts to try and lead a somewhat normal life in her own home have led to further physical injuries, she said.
‘I’ve had third-degree burns on my legs because the kitchen worktops are too high,’ she added.
‘With a more accessible property, I would be able to perform many of the duties that I would like to do as a mother.’
Back in August 2023, the DoI told Mandy that the alterations and planning approval needed to adapt her bungalow would take about five months, with a projected completion date of late summer 2024.
However, months have since past and the work on the property has still not been completed.
Jayne Sloane, a strategic officer from Crossroads Care who has been helping Mandy since her condition deteriorated, said: ‘In 2023, when these conversations were taking place, I have an email where I raised concerns that even with completion by the end of summer 2024, the timeframe wasn’t ideal.
‘We are now months on from that timeframe, and Mandy still has no clear direction as to what the wait is likely to be.’
Mandy, who says she has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress, said: ‘I keep being given different dates, and it’s being prolonged all the time.
‘Me and my kids are getting fed up with it.
‘I need the stability of a safe home for me and my family, because right now I feel like a burden to everybody.
‘As soon as we move into the bungalow, we will have our family life back.’
Despite her condition, Mandy has continued to run the administrative side of her cleaning business from her bedside with help from her 10-year-old daughter, Ava.
Mandy’s mum Doreen Quilliam, spoke of her pride in her daughter.
‘A lot of people have told her to quit her job and claim more on benefits, but why should she have to do that?’ said Doreen.
‘She’s had the business for seven years now, and it’s her baby - it keeps her brain going and makes her happy.
‘Ava helps out, and Mandy gives her a wage, so it’s a nice thing to do.’
In a statement, the DoI acknowledged the delays and outlined the complexity of the work involved to adapt the family’s new home.
A spokesperson said: ‘We have worked in partnership with Occupational Health professionals to create a bespoke design that supports the client’s lifestyle and reduces as many obstacles to daily living as possible.
‘The project, which includes the construction of an extension to the property, will feature an additional bedroom and ensuite wetroom; installation of a track and hoist for movability support in the bedroom and the living area; strengthening the existing roof structure to accommodate the track and hoist; installation of rise-and-fall kitchen units; and widening doors for wheelchair access.
‘This project has taken longer than anticipated due to a lack of availability for specialised items and ensuring alternatives were appropriate.
‘The client has, however, been kept informed at every stage. We are pleased that tender returns have now been received and are in the process of being reviewed.
‘The project is due to be handed over early in the summer.’