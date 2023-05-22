A murder trial jury is due to retire tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon to consider its verdict.
Neil Edward Roberts, aged 60, of Ballabeg, was found lying in the living room of the house on Queen Street in the early hours of December 1, 2013.
The prosecution allege Anderson beat and stamped Mr Roberts to death in an ‘uncontrolled fit of rage’ after his suspicions were confirmed that his wife was having an affair with the older man.
His victim was left unrecognisable due to the injuries he sustained.
The 11-strong jury at the Court of General Gaol Delivery will retire to consider whether the defendant is guilty of murder or manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility or provocation.
The defence closed its case on Monday after additional agreed facts were read out to the jury.
These included the fact that the defence had at a previous trial sought to advance a case that the defendant had killed the man in self-defence.
But taking the stand last week, Anderson maintained he had ‘lost it’ after suspicions of his wife’s affair were confirmed.
He said he had asked Mr Roberts to leave the Queen Street house but claimed he had fought back when he was punched and continued to be attacked by his rival.
Final defence witness at the trial was clinical psychiatrist Dr Ramneesh Puri who said Anderson had given him a detailed account of his life over many hours of interviews.
Dr Puri said he believed that he was not faking his life story.
And he concluded that the defendant’s underlying personality disorder was such that on the night in question it substantially impaired his mental responsibility for his actions.
Cross-examining, prosecutor Peter Wright put it to the witness: ‘At the time you examined this man he was saying he was acting in self-defence. He was not saying he had lost self-control.
‘Never in his eight hours of questioning did he volunteer that he “lost it”, did he?’
The trial continues.