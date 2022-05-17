Naming ceremony for RNLI lifeboat

A naming ceremony and dedication service has been held for RNLI Peel’s Shannon class lifeboat, the Frank and Brenda Winter.

Chairman of Peel Lifeboat Management Group Stuart Blackley welcomed guests to the ceremony, including Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, at the lifeboat station.

Reverend David Palmer and Tim Palmer spoke of Frank and Brenda Winter whose legacy funded the lifeboat bearing their names.

Mr Winter had spent nearly 20 years planning to fund a lifeboat but both Mr and Mrs Winter died and were never able to see the results of their generosity.

pride

The lifeboat was accepted into the fleet by RNLI trustee Paddy McLaughlin. He expressed his pride in the dedication of Peel’s volunteers, noting that the RNLI could not fulfil its mission of saving lives at sea without donors such as Frank and Brenda.

Mr McLaughlin put the lifeboat into the care of Peel Lifeboat station, with lifeboat operations manager Allen Corlett accepting.

He said he was delighted that the ‘longest roll-out’ in RNLI history had come to an end, outlining the many delays, most caused by the pandemic on vital training, that meant Frank and Brenda Winter entered service on October 21, 2021 – 584 days after first arriving in the island.

‘I am sure I speak for us all, at Peel lifeboat station, when I say that this is a very proud day and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of Frank and Brenda Winter in funding this lifeboat,’ he said. ‘We now have the latest and finest rescue equipment available to us and we know she will help to keep our crew safe.’ A service of dedication was held by the Bishop Peter Eagles with Reverend Palmer providing a reading.

Mr Corlett invited David Eames, the first coxswain of Peel’s previous all weather lifeboat Ruby Clery, to formally name the lifeboat and complete the ceremony by pouring Fynoderee Manx ‘Winter’ Gin over her bow. Mr Blackley thanked colleagues in the RNLI, Peel’s volunteers and supporters.

launch

He then cleared the way for the shore crew, with its Shannon launch and recovery rig, to launch the lifeboat with a volunteer crew of six for a demonstration of its operational capabilities.