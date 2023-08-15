Parents and guardians who would like their child to have the nasal flu vaccine should send their consent forms by Friday, September 22.
The school vaccination team responsible for delivering the Nasal Flu Vaccine Programme will visit all schools from October 3 to November 28.
This programme is open to children from reception (primary school) up to Year 11 (secondary school).
If parents or guardians have already submitted a consent form, there is no requirement for them to complete another one.
If parents or guardians would not like their child to be vaccinated, they are asked not to complete a consent form – the team will only vaccinate children for whom they have a completed consent form.
The link to the electronic consent form is below: