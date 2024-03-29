Natalie Byron-Teare will continue as Douglas City Council’s Mayor for the next year.
During a special meeting of the council, Mrs Byron-Teare was selected for a second term in role for the municipal year ending in May 2025.
She has signified her intention to accept the office, if confirmed, at the annual council meeting on Wednesday, May 8.
Described as a ‘dedicated councillor’ for Douglas Central, Mrs Byron-Teare was first elected to the local authority at a by-election in 2016 before being re-elected in 2021.
She is the current mayor of the city after being elected in May last year to succeed Janet Thommeny.
When elected last year Mrs Byron-Teare said: ‘This is a role I see as important to the heritage of our city, as well as an opportunity to promote and engage with the many sectors within it.’