When a hedgehog gets trapped in netting it tries to free itself but usually ends up becoming even more entangled, like Netty in the pictures. Even if you are able to cut the hog free, it is likely that the netting has broken the skin in some places and these wounds may become infected. It’s usually best to pop the hog into a ventilated box with some food (meaty dog or cat food is best) and a bowl of shallow water, with a fleecy blanket or towel to hide under, and then to bring it to us, or your nearest vet, for a check-up.