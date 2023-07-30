A national service of remembrance was held at St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday afternoon to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster.
A book of commemoration was created to mark the occasion, containing the names of the 50 people who died.
Attendees were invited to view the book following the service and record their memories and tributes.
It will be kept at St George’s Church and placed on display as a legacy of the anniversary commemorations.
The service was led by Venerable Irene Cowell, Archdeacon of Man, and included readings by Bishop of Sodor and Man Peter Eagles and Chief Minister.
Following the presentation of the book of remembrance, the names of all 50 people who lost their lives were read aloud by survivors Ruth McQuillan-Wilson, Jolene Clarke and Jackie Hallam, retired fireman and serving Douglas Councillor John Skinner, who attended the tragedy, and Reverend Bill Leishman from Broadway Baptist Church in Douglas.
Islanders drawn into the tragedy will be formally recognised at a ceremony today.
Presentations will be made to the emergency services and hospital staff for their response to the Summerland fire and its aftermath.
The Chief Minister will attend the Douglas Borough Council Service of Remembrance for the Summerland disaster on the 50th anniversary on Wednesday, August 2. The event is being held at the Kaye Memorial Garden in Douglas, starting at 7pm.